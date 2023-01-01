Advertisement
TV
Jan. 1, 2023 / 10:01 AM

ABC planning two Barbara Walters specials for Sunday

By Karen Butler
Two specials honoring the late Barbara Walters are set to air on ABC platforms Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f7d3cbe6c01d8e4f906ed3730ca1e0fe/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Two specials honoring the late Barbara Walters are set to air on ABC platforms Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- ABC News has announced plans to air two specials called Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 and The View Honors Barbara Walters on Sunday.

The broadcast trailblazer died Friday at the age of 93.

Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20, a 2-hour program set for 8 p.m. on ABC, will include highlights of Walters' best interviews, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with other media giants such as Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

The View Honors Barbara Walters will be available on ABC News Live and Hulu throughout the day. It will look at Walters' years as creator, executive producer and co-host of the daytime chat show.

