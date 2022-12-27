Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 27, 2022 / 10:34 AM

Rohan Campbell: Horror sequel 'Halloween Ends' a love story

By Karen Butler
1/5
Andi Matichak (L) and Rohan Campbell star in "Halloween Ends," out on DVD and Blu-ray Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Universal
Andi Matichak (L) and Rohan Campbell star in "Halloween Ends," out on DVD and Blu-ray Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Universal

NEW YORK, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Rohan Campbell says he sees Halloween Ends as more of a romance than a horror movie.

The last of a series of sequels to 1978's Halloween comes out on DVD and Blu-ray Tuesday.

Advertisement

The film picks up four years after the last sighting of masked and silent serial killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney).

It shows local heroine Laurie Stode (Jamie Lee Curtis) trying to live life to the fullest: learning to bake, writing her memoir, attempting to provide a stable home for her orphaned adult granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), and flirting with Frank (Will Patton), the retired deputy who helped her battle Michael Myers.

Laurie's sense of peace is shattered when she and Allyson befriend Corey (Campbell), a young man regarded as an outcast by the citizens of Haddonfield, Ill., after the boy for whom he was baby-sitting dies in his care.

Advertisement

Bullied Corey stumbles across Michael Myers' hiding place and becomes his protégé, enacting revenge on those who wronged him all while trying to sweep Allyson off her feet.

"It's about love without question -- love to the point of obsession and protection and to be two people who are so broken down and have their defenses up so much that, when they do open up, they open up immediately and as intensely as possible," Campbell told UPI about Corey and Allyson in a recent Zoom interview.

"It's not every movie that you get to see people love like that, and what I love about the relationship is the development of it and just watching two broken people hold each other up and try to run away."

Matichak sees Corey and Allyson as kindred spirits.

"They can understand each other deeper and without judgment more than anyone else," she said. "When they do finally make the decision to open up to one another, it catches fire and spirals pretty quickly."

They do each feel quite differently about the third person in their relationship, however.

Advertisement

While Corey sees Michael Myers as a mentor, Allyson hates him for killing her parents and torturing her grandmother.

"It becomes a movie about influence," Campbell said.

Matichak chimed in, "Michael Myers has haunted this town for a long time and even Corey being ostracized in the way that he was is in large part because of the town's response to Michael.

"They needed a new boogeyman so they decided to pin it on this kid," the actress added. "They decided to pin it on this kid. So, that overarching element of Michael is going to affect anyone in the town and, of course, it's going to affect a new budding relationship."

"He's kind of the core relationship," Campbell said.

"In a way," Matichak cautiously agreed.

"He's the glue that holds us together," Campbell said, to which Matichak replied, "Don't say that," before they both dissolved into laughter.

Campbell hopes the movie makes viewers consider more carefully the idea of whether people are born evil or become so in response to being neglected or treated cruelly.

"What excites me about the movie and what I love about it is that we don't have to ask that question as much as the audience does. All of my favorite movies are ones that create questions," Campbell said.

Advertisement

"They're not telling you things. They are showing you things, and it is up to you to question it yourself and, having seen the movie, I think that landed, and I'm really excited for people to see it and see how they feel about it."

Halloween Ends is director David Gordon Green's supposedly last horror movie about Michael Myers. It is the follow-up to 2021's Halloween Kills and 2018's Halloween -- which Green also helmed.

The movie leaves the door cracked open for the series to continue should Green or another filmmaker choose to return to Haddonfield, but Matichak remains mum on whether Allyson will ever be seen again.

"This is a beautiful kind of climactic, epic finale to a 44-year saga that Allyson has been really dredged in for the last four," she said. "It's definitely the conclusion to that trilogy."

Read More

After 2 1/2-year hiatus, HBO Max's 'The Head' dishes new mysteries Betty Gabriel relishes 'wonderful tension, complications' of 'Jack Ryan' '1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'

Latest Headlines

'Avatar' tops holiday weekend box office with $56M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Avatar' tops holiday weekend box office with $56M
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $56 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Brittany S. Hall sees her reflection in new 'Imani' poster
Movies // 5 days ago
Brittany S. Hall sees her reflection in new 'Imani' poster
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Brittany S. Hall stars in "Imani," a thriller coming next year that has a new poster and trailer and just announced a release date.
'Luther: The Fallen Sun' film coming to Netflix in March
Movies // 5 days ago
'Luther: The Fallen Sun' film coming to Netflix in March
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Luther: The Fallen Sun," a sequel film to "Luther" starring Idris Elba, is coming to Netflix.
'Jung_E' teaser introduces 'A.I. combat warrior' in Korean film
Movies // 5 days ago
'Jung_E' teaser introduces 'A.I. combat warrior' in Korean film
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Jung_E," a new sci-fi film from "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho, is coming to Netflix in January.
Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek get close in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' posters
Movies // 6 days ago
Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek get close in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' posters
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Magic Mike's Last Dance," a new film starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek, opens in theaters in February.
Dwayne Johnson says no immediate plans for a 'Black Adam' sequel
Movies // 6 days ago
Dwayne Johnson says no immediate plans for a 'Black Adam' sequel
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson said on social media that new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn told him a "Black Adam" sequel has not been ruled out, but also will not be made in the near future.
Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton keep Ashley Benson from being 'Alone'
Movies // 6 days ago
Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton keep Ashley Benson from being 'Alone'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Vertical Entertainment released the trailer for "Alone at Night" on Tuesday. Ashley Benson stars as a stalked webcam girl with Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton and more in the cast.
Fandango: 'Guardians 3,' 'Spider-Verse' among most anticipated 2023 movies
Movies // 6 days ago
Fandango: 'Guardians 3,' 'Spider-Verse' among most anticipated 2023 movies
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Fandango polled 5,000 ticket buyers and found out their most anticipated movies and performances of 2023. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" came out on top.
Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Movies // 6 days ago
Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "The Whale" actor Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
James Gunn responds to backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
Movies // 1 week ago
James Gunn responds to backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- James Gunn, who was recently named co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, posted on social media his response to fan backlash to the direction they are taking iconic comic-book adaptations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Khloe Kardashian shares Christmas photos of both of her kids
Khloe Kardashian shares Christmas photos of both of her kids
'The Crown,' 'EastEnders' actor Stephen Greif dead at 78
'The Crown,' 'EastEnders' actor Stephen Greif dead at 78
What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Glass Onion,' 'Strange World'
What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Glass Onion,' 'Strange World'
Famous birthdays for Dec. 27: Olivia Cooke, Timothee Chalamet
Famous birthdays for Dec. 27: Olivia Cooke, Timothee Chalamet
David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Neil Patrick Harris appear in 'Doctor Who' teaser
David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Neil Patrick Harris appear in 'Doctor Who' teaser
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement