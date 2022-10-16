Advertisement
Oct. 16, 2022 / 12:28 PM

'Saturday Night Live' lampoons Jan. 6 House hearing

By Karen Butler
"Saturday Night Live" stars Bowen Yang (L) and Kenan Thompson speak onstage during the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/41640a937d1fe91b95047d6b8399bc03/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live mined for laughs last week's closing statements of the House committee hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The hearing was to find out what happened when supporters of Republican President Donald Trump protested his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Kenan Thompson played Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, who presided over the hearing and, in the SNL version, promised everyone a cupcake at the end of the hearing.

"Jan. 6 was one of the most dramatic and consequential moments in our nation's history, so to fight back we assembled a team of monotone nerds to do a PowerPoint," Thompson said.

"We've been investigating this horrible attack for more than a year, but today's session is going to be a little different. We're going to summarize our findings, hold a history-making vote and then and only then we are all going to get to have a little treat."

Heidi Gardner played Rep. Liz Cheney, who said: "Over the past few months, this bi-partisan committee has presented its case to all Americans -- whether you are a Republican, who is not watching, or a Democrat, who is nodding so hard your head is falling off, one person is responsible for this insurrection -- Donald Trump -- and one person will suffer the consequences -- me."

She then made several jokes about why she is tough enough to take on her own party over this matter, explaining how being former Vice President Dick Cheney's daughter prepared her well for many of the challenges in her career.

Thompson skipped over a wild-eyed Rep. Adam Schiff (Michael Longfellow) because he was "too spooky."

Video footage then supposedly showed Sen. Chuck Schumer (Sarah Sherman) trying to place his lunch order with a flip phone via DoorDash from his secure location on Jan. 6, while Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (Chloe Fineman) called Vice President Mike Pence to demand that voting resume to certify the election results.

Trump (James Austin Johnson) also is seen drinking a can of Diet Coke, speaking on the phone while sitting on a gold toilet and delivering a stream-of-consciousness speech about voting, fictional boxer Apollo Creed and Obamacare that ends with, "Is Mike Pence dead yet?"

