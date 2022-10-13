Jan. 6 committee to present final evidence before midterm elections

1/3

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its final hearing Thursday before November's midterm elections. Pool File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol will present its final case before the midterm elections on Thursday, with new evidence that former President Donald Trump was allegedly warned about the risk of violence before the attack, according to those briefed on the records. The House select committee will not hear in-person testimony from witnesses, but instead is expected to focus on millions of Secret Service records, including why certain text messages were deleted that day, and new video footage from the attack, according to The Washington Post and several people who were briefed on the records. Advertisement

The committee also interviewed former members of Trump's cabinet, including Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, since the last hearing in July. Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was also expected to provide information during Thursday's hearing.

The hearing comes less than a month before midterm elections on Nov. 8, and is expected to focus on Trump's debunked claim that the 2020 election was stolen, along with his alleged efforts to stoke anger among supporters to block the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.

"There remains a clear and present danger to our electoral system and to democratic institutions. So, that is something that will come through in our final hearing," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told CNN.

"The single most urgent question is OK, what is the continuing clear and present danger we face from the forces that Donald Trump unleashed," Raskin added.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the format of Thursday's hearing will diverge from the format used during the series of public hearings over the summer and will give each of the nine lawmakers a chance to speak.

The committee held eight public hearings during the summer, with the most recent in July. Thursday's original meeting had been scheduled for Sept. 28, but was rescheduled because of Hurricane Ian.

At the seventh public hearing on July 12, a former spokesman for the extremist Oath Keepers group expressed fears about the next election cycle, including November's midterms.

"I do fear for this next election cycle, because who knows what that might bring," Jason Van Tatenhove said, referring to the possibility that Trump could run again in 2024. "He will try to whip up a civil war amongst his followers using lies and deceit."

During the committee's last public hearing on July 21, witnesses testified that Trump refused to budge or condemn his supporters as they unleashed violence, while calling them "patriots" whom he "loved."

Committee members also shared a never-before-seen outtake of Trump's video message to the rioters on the day of the attack, in which he claimed the majority of his supporters acted "peacefully" that day.

"I urge all my supporters to do exactly as 99.9% of them have already been doing -- express their passions and opinions peacefully," Trump said. "My supporters have a right to have their voices heard but make no mistake -- NO ONE should be using violence or threats of violence to express themselves. Especially at the U.S. Capitol. Let's respect our institutions. Let's all do better. I am asking you to leave the Capitol Hill region NOW and go home in a peaceful way."

At an earlier hearing in June, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Trump was briefed on Jan. 6 that some of his supporters were armed with plastic shields, bulletproof vests and other military gear as they tried to enter his "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, D.C. Hutchinson said the supporters insisted Trump wanted to lead them on their march to the Capitol.

The committee is expected during Thursday's hearing to place last year's U.S. Capitol attack into a future context, and argue the "danger to our democracy did not end that day," according to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

"I think that what you've seen consistently and increasingly is Donald Trump continuing to suggest and say the same things that we know caused the violence on Jan. 6," Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who serves as vice chair of the committee, told CNN.

Between this summer's public hearings and Thursday's final arguments about the attack, Trump has faced a different battle surrounding thousands of documents seized in an unrelated search by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago estate in August. He is also being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney and the state of New York for allegations of fraud related to his business and asset valuations.

As far as the criminal probe into Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the select committee is expected to wrap up its investigation by the end of the year. Any criminal referral related to Trump's conduct in the final report is still up in the air.

"It's become clear that the Department of Justice is going to be following all of these crimes and that nobody gets a special exception because they're a former president of the United States," Raskin told NBC. "A former president in America is just a citizen."

"It will be, certainly, I think, my recommendation, my feeling, that we should make referrals, but we will get to a decision as a committee, and we will all abide by that decision," Schiff told CNN. "And I will join our committee members if they feel differently."