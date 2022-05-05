'The Prince of Tides' to be adapted as Apple TV+ series

1/5

Barbra Streisand directed and starred in the 1991 film "The Prince of Tides," which is being adapted as an Apple TV+ series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has a Prince of Tides series in the works. The streaming service is developing a new series based on the Pat Conroy novel, Deadline reported Wednesday. Advertisement

Variety said The Help director Tate Taylor will write the series and executive produce with John Norris, Craig Anderson and Sharon Hall.

The show hails from Sony Pictures Television and is in early development.

The Prince of Tides was previously adapted as a 1991 film directed by Barbra Streisand and starring Streisand and Nick Nolte.

The story follows Tom Wingo, a former football player who moves to New York to care for his sister, Savannah, after her suicide attempt. Tom shares his family's troubled history with Savannah's psychiatrist, Susan, and the two develop a romance.

Sources told Variety that scripts are still being completed for the series.

Taylor will also executive produce the Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie, which stars Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern and Allison Janney.

