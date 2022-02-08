'Mrs. American Pie': Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern team up on Apple TV+ comedy

1/5

Kristen Wiig (R) will star in "Mrs. American Pie," a new Apple TV+ series executive produced by Laura Dern. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern are teaming up on a new Apple TV+ series. The streaming service said in a press release Monday that it is developing the 10-episode comedy Mrs. American Pie.

Wiig will star in the series, while Dern will serve as executive producer. Dern is also eyeing a key role in the show.

Mrs. American Pie is based on the Juliet McDaniel novel and is "a story about gorgeously impossible people." Wiig plays Maxine Simmons, a woman fighting for a place in Palm Beach high society in the 1970s.

"As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie asks the same questions that still baffle us today: 'Who gets a seat at the table?' 'How do you get a seat at the table?' 'What will you sacrifice to get there?'" an official synopsis reads.

Abe Sylvia serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner, with Tate Taylor as director and executive producer.

Wiig and Dern previously collaborated on the 2017 film Downsizing. Wiig's most recent TV role was in the Peacock series MacGruber, while Dern starred in the HBO series Big Little Lies.

Apple TV+ is also developing Sunny, a dark comedy series starring Rashida Jones.