Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 1, 2022 / 8:41 AM

What to stream this weekend: Grammys, 'The Bubble'

By Sommer Brokaw
1/5
What to stream this weekend: Grammys, 'The Bubble'
John Legend will perform at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- John Legend, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood will perform at the Grammy Awards ceremony airing this weekend on CBS, and a new comedy film, The Bubble, will stream on Netflix.

In addition, a new British comedy thriller series, The Outlaws, will premiere on Prime Video, the complete Season 1 of the drama series, Love Me, will drop on Hulu, and a two-night event, Wrestlemania, will stream live on Peacock.

Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'The Bubble' - Netflix

Judd Apatow's new comedy film will premiere on Netflix this Friday. The film, written and directed by Apatow and Pam Brady, follows a group of actors and actresses as they attempt to film a blockbuster movie while quarantining inside a posh hotel. Stars include Karen Gillan, David Duchovny and Keegan Michael-Key.

Advertisement

'Night Raiders' - Hulu

The Canadian apocalyptic sci-fi thriller film about a mother, who joins an underground band of vigilantes to try to rescue her daughter from a state-run institution, will drop on Hulu on Friday. The film is among the leading nominees for the upcoming Canadian Screen Awards.

TV

'Julia' - HBO Max

The new series about the famous French chef Julia Childs and her cooking show, The French Chef, is out out now on HBO Max. British actress Sarah Lancashire stars in the role of Child and David Hyde Pierce stars as her husband in the series, which shows him as a strong partner to her behind the scenes.

'The Outlaws' - Prime Video

Christopher Walken stars in the British comedy thriller series from Emmy winner Stephen Merchant of the British sitcoms The Office (UK) and Extras, and American crime drama (Mayans M.C.), that will drop on Prime Video on Friday. The series follows a group of seven strangers thrown together after being forced to do a community service sentence.

Advertisement

'Love Me' - Hulu

The complete Season 1 of the drama series will drop on Hulu this Friday. The series follows Glen (Hugo Weaving), husband of Christine Mathieson (Sarah Peirse), who unexpectedly dies on the night of their 40th wedding anniversary celebration, daughter Clara (Bojana Novakovic) and son Aaron (William Lodder) as the family goes through an emotional crossroads.

Wrestlemania - Peacock

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will face off against Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the Wrestlemania Match streaming live at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Grammys - CBS

John Legend, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood will perform at the awards ceremony in Las Vegas to air on Sunday on CBS. Comedian and talk-show host Trevor Noah will host the event live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and some other performers include John Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, and Leslie Odom Jr.

Advertisement

Read More

What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Bridgerton' S2, 'Gilded Age' What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Inventing Anna' John Legend, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood to perform at the Grammys

Latest Headlines

NBC announces summer premiere dates 'America's Got Talent,' 'Dancing with Myself'
TV // 1 hour ago
NBC announces summer premiere dates 'America's Got Talent,' 'Dancing with Myself'
April 1 (UPI) -- NBC has announced the summer premiere dates for several of its reality shows.
CBS renews three 'NCIS' shows
TV // 1 hour ago
CBS renews three 'NCIS' shows
April 1 (UPI) -- CBS has announced it renewed the three dramas in its "NCIS" franchise for the 2022-23 television season.
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Bridgerton' S2, 'Gilded Age'
TV // 2 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Bridgerton' S2, 'Gilded Age'
April 1 (UPI) -- Here are some suggestions for people addicted to love stories and tales of socially/financially beneficial matches from long ago.
Stephen Merchant: 'Outlaws' is 'Magnificent Seven' with English weirdos, Christopher Walken
TV // 6 hours ago
Stephen Merchant: 'Outlaws' is 'Magnificent Seven' with English weirdos, Christopher Walken
NEW YORK, APRIL 1 (UPI) -- Stephen Merchant says he and his fellow writer-producer Elgin James wanted to imbue their new British comedy-thriller, The Outlaws, with a dash of Western film flavor.
Cypress Hill doc shows band as 'beautiful trainwrecks'
TV // 15 hours ago
Cypress Hill doc shows band as 'beautiful trainwrecks'
March 31 (UPI) -- Showtime released the trailer for "Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain" on Thursday. The documentary shows the hip-hop band's 30 year career.
Lifetime announces 4 'ripped from headlines' Summer movies
TV // 17 hours ago
Lifetime announces 4 'ripped from headlines' Summer movies
March 31 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced it's slate of "Ripped From the Headlines" Summer movies, 4 telefilms based on true stories will air Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. from June 11 through July 2.
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' premiere pushed back two days, but coming with 2 episodes
TV // 19 hours ago
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' premiere pushed back two days, but coming with 2 episodes
March 31 (UPI) -- Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi will drop two days later than the previously announced May 25 premiere on Disney+, but will have two episodes, Ewan McGregor, who plays the legendary Jedi Master, announced Thursday.
Norman Reedus wraps filming on 'The Walking Dead': 'What a ride it was'
TV // 1 day ago
Norman Reedus wraps filming on 'The Walking Dead': 'What a ride it was'
March 31 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus and director Greg Nicotero marked the end of filming the 11th and final season of the AMC series "The Walking Dead."
'Strictly Come Dancing': BBC announces pros for Season 20
TV // 23 hours ago
'Strictly Come Dancing': BBC announces pros for Season 20
March 31 (UPI) -- Cameron Lombard will join Dianne Buswell, Katya Jones, Kai Widdrington and other returning pros on the BBC dance competition series "Strictly Come Dancing."
Model Christie Brinkley eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 day ago
Model Christie Brinkley eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
March 31 (UPI) -- Supermodel Christie Brinkley was the latest celebrity eliminated from the Fox series, "The Masked Singer," on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as a contributor
Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as a contributor
Netflix drops official trailer for 'White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch'
Netflix drops official trailer for 'White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch'
'Dynasty' legend says new doc shows 'off-camera Joan Collins'
'Dynasty' legend says new doc shows 'off-camera Joan Collins'
Razzies bosses rescind insulting award presented to Bruce Willis
Razzies bosses rescind insulting award presented to Bruce Willis
E3 2022 completely canceled, will return in 2023
E3 2022 completely canceled, will return in 2023
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement