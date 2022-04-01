WWE 'WrestleMania 38' predictions: Who will win?

1/5

Charlotte Flair (L) and Ronda Rousey pose together during happier times before their championship match at WWE's "WrestleMania 38" on Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 1(UPI) -- WWE returns to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for WrestleMania 38, in which championships will be unified, epic rivalries settled, legends return and celebrities step into the ring. The two-night extravaganza will air on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally starting at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday and Sunday. Advertisement

As WWE presents its biggest show of the year, who is most likely to win? Here are the marquee matches scheduled to take place and UPI's predicted winners.

Saturday's matches

Stone Cold Steve Austin confronts Kevin Owens on The KO Show

Stone Cold Steve Austin, one of the most recognizable and popular professional wrestlers of all time, returns to WrestleMania to appear on Kevin Owens' talk show, known as The KO Show. WWE has been careful to not label this confrontation a match, but anything is possible. Will Stone Cold have his first official match in 19 years? If the Rattlesnake does, expect it to be a short match with Austin winning. One thing is for sure, Austin will get a warm welcome from his home state of Texas, and WWE will want to keep the audience happy with Austin coming out on top and celebrating with multiple beers.

Advertisement

Predicted winner: Stone Cold Steve Austin is triumphant in either a match or segment

Charlotte Flair (champion) vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey have some unfinished business from their previous encounter at WrestleMania 35. Two of WWE's most gifted athletes are poised to put on quite the show and deliver a highly competitive and hard-hitting match. The bout most likely will feature Flair trying to get Rousey to tap out to the Figure Eight, while Rousey will do the same by using her signature Armbar submission holds. Winning via tap-out would be a huge victory for either woman, but Rousey needs the win more after she returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble in January.

Predicted winner: Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch (champion) vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship

WWE nicely set this match up after Bianca Belair lost the Raw Women's Championship to Becky Lynch in mere seconds at SummerSlam in August. Belair has wanted revenge ever since, and finally this rivalry can come to a head at the Showcase of the Immortals. Belair was wronged at SummerSlam, and for this story to reach its logical conclusion, must win. It is a little curious, however, that WWE is putting on both its Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship matches Saturday. Perhaps the winner of this will face Rousey on Sunday for a surprise, title unification match.

Advertisement

Predicted winner: Bianca Belair

Seth Rollins to face an opponent of Mr. McMahon's choosing

Seth Rollins had failed at every attempt to earn his way into WrestleMania 38 until WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon invited the grappler into his office. McMahon told Rollins that he only needed to ask for an opportunity to compete at the event, but that his opponent will be chosen by the boss himself. This sets things up for a big surprise, and hopefully it's one that WWE will deliver on that is worthy of the WrestleMania name. The biggest free agent out there is Cody Rhodes, who left rival promotion AEW in February. Rhodes vs. Rollins would be an amazing match that gets Rhodes' return to WWE off to a fantastic start.

Predicted winner: Cody Rhodes

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul

The father and son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio will have their hands full with The Miz and his new celebrity partner, social media and boxing star Logan Paul. The Mysterios will have to pull out all of their high-flying tricks to take this dastardly duo. Paul is no stranger to WWE, and if recent celebrity matches are any indication, he will rise to the occasion and put on, at the very least, an entertaining show. Rey and Dominik Mysterio should get the win after Rey Mysterio was the cover athlete for video game WWE 2K22. Perhaps Paul and The Miz's partnership falls apart and Paul gets to knock out the self-proclaimed A-lister.

Advertisement

Predicted winner: Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Sunday's matches

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All, Championship Unification match

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar collide for the third time at WrestleMania with some truly game-changing stakes. The winner of this clash of the titans will hold the Universal and WWE Championships, which WWE says will be unified. Reigns and Lesnar's first WrestleMania meeting ended with Rollins cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase, while their second outing saw The Beast winning in dominant fashion. It's long overdue for Reigns to get a big win against his most heated rival and truly cement himself as the face of WWE. Paul Heyman, who now works for Reigns, will more than likely be featured heavily during the match.

Predicted winner: Roman Reigns

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Since Edge's return from retirement in 2020, one match he and fans have wanted is one with AJ Styles. Finally dreams will come true when these veteran fan-favorites finally meet face-to-face. With any Edge or Styles match, this bout has the potential to steal the show and highlight what makes professional wrestling great. Edge has returned to his evil ways and is showing an even more sinister side to himself complete with new entrance music. Styles will have to dig deep and will no doubt show why he is Phenomenal at WrestleMania. Edge, after losing in one of the main events of WrestleMania 37, just might do whatever it takes to win.

Advertisement

Predicted winner: Edge

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville in a Anything Goes Match

The connection between Jackass and WWE is clear, but does that mean Johnny Knoxville can successfully compete in a wrestling match? Sami Zayn doesn't seem to think so and is heading into this bout with all of the confidence in the world. The Anything Goes stipulation should work in Knoxville's favor, as he can come up with creative ways to defeat Zayn. Knoxville also could perhaps call on the cast of the recently released Jackass Forever to aid him in his battle. Either way, plenty of weapons, tables and dangerous stunts should come into play, as destruction follows Knoxville everywhere he goes.

Predicted winner: Johnny Knoxville

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

SmackDown announcer, former NFL star and podcaster Pat McAfee steps into the ring once again after a few matches in NXT to take on McMahon's pupil, Auston Theory. McAfee has proven he knows his way around a ring and shouldn't be underestimated by Theory. Both men likely will jump at the chance to perform at WrestleMania and will want to prove that they belong on WWE's most-viewed show of the year. Theory has the support and backing of McMahon and the company seems high on him, giving him the slight edge over McAfee.

Advertisement

Predicted winner: Austin Theory

RK-Bro (champions) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy for the Raw Tag Team Championship

RK-Bro, consisting of Randy Orton and Riddle, are one of the most popular duos in WWE and this Raw Tag Team Championship match, should serve as a victory lap for the odd couple. RK-Bro will face stiff competition from the likes of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits and Otis and Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy. The three teams will offer a good mix of high-flying spots and technical wrestling during the Triple Threat bout. With Orton, you can never fully trust The Viper, but it feels too soon for RK-Bro to break up with how much fans adore them.

Predicted winner: RK-Bro