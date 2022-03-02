Trending
Movies
March 2, 2022 / 11:11 AM

Netflix teases Judd Apatow's 'The Bubble' with 'Cliff Beasts 6' clip

By Annie Martin
Karen Gillan stars in the new comedy film "The Bubble." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Judd Apatow's new film The Bubble.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the comedy film Wednesday featuring Karen Gillan, David Duchovny and Keegan Michael-Key.

The Bubble is written by Apatow and Pam Brady and directed by Apatow. The movie follows a group of actors and actresses as they attempt to film a movie while quarantining inside a hotel.

The teaser, titled Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest, features footage from the film within the film. The characters are seen battling dinosaurs on Mount Everest.

"Sneaking out. Hooking up. Melting down. The cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise attempt to shoot a sequel while quarantining at a posh hotel," an official description reads.

Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal and Peter Serafinowicz also star.

The Bubble will mark Apatow's first film since The King of Staten Island, released in June 2020. Netflix will release a full trailer for the movie Friday.

Latest Headlines

'Bullet Train' trailer: Brad Pitt plays assassin on a mission
Movies // 11 minutes ago
'Bullet Train' trailer: Brad Pitt plays assassin on a mission
March 2 (UPI) -- "Bullet Train," a new action comedy film from "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch, will open in theaters in July.
Zoe Kravitz wears cat-themed gown to 'The Batman' premiere
Movies // 2 hours ago
Zoe Kravitz wears cat-themed gown to 'The Batman' premiere
March 2 (UPI) -- Zoe Kravitz attended the New York premiere of "The Batman," along with Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell.
Lindsay Lohan partners with Netflix to star in two new films
Movies // 4 hours ago
Lindsay Lohan partners with Netflix to star in two new films
March 2 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan is teaming up with Netflix and will star in two new films for the streaming service.
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively dazzle at 'The Adam Project' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively dazzle at 'The Adam Project' premiere
March 1 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attended the New York premiere of "The Adam Project," along with Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldaña.
Disney, Warner Bros., Sony pull new film releases from Russia
Movies // 1 day ago
Disney, Warner Bros., Sony pull new film releases from Russia
March 1 (UPI) -- Disney, Warner Bros. and Sony are pulling upcoming, major theatrical releases from Russia due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore': Grindelwald entices Dumbledore in trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore': Grindelwald entices Dumbledore in trailer
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The second official trailer for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," features an encounter where Grindlewald tries to entice Dumbledore.
Movie review: 'The Batman' is relentlessly dark and unique
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'The Batman' is relentlessly dark and unique
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "The Batman" creates a modern, oppressive and unsettling Gotham City as a young Batman (Robert Pattinson) takes to the streets to solve The Riddler's (Paul Dano) mystery.
'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 2 days ago
'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- "Uncharted" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second straight weekend, earning additional $23.3 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary amid crisis
Movies // 5 days ago
Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary amid crisis
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn is in Ukraine, the country's presidential office said Thursday, as the country deals with a full-scale invasion of Russian military forces.
Toronto International Film Festival to return as in-person event in September
Movies // 5 days ago
Toronto International Film Festival to return as in-person event in September
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival will take place as an in-person event in September.
