Netflix teases Judd Apatow's 'The Bubble' with 'Cliff Beasts 6' clip

Karen Gillan stars in the new comedy film "The Bubble." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Judd Apatow's new film The Bubble. The streaming service shared a teaser for the comedy film Wednesday featuring Karen Gillan, David Duchovny and Keegan Michael-Key. Advertisement

The Bubble is written by Apatow and Pam Brady and directed by Apatow. The movie follows a group of actors and actresses as they attempt to film a movie while quarantining inside a hotel.

The teaser, titled Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest, features footage from the film within the film. The characters are seen battling dinosaurs on Mount Everest.

"Sneaking out. Hooking up. Melting down. The cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise attempt to shoot a sequel while quarantining at a posh hotel," an official description reads.

Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal and Peter Serafinowicz also star.

The Bubble will mark Apatow's first film since The King of Staten Island, released in June 2020. Netflix will release a full trailer for the movie Friday.