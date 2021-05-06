May 6 (UPI) -- Channing Tatum discussed how he got into shape during the COVID-19 pandemic and his experience working with Sandra Bullock on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Tatum said on Wednesday that he got into the best shape ever during the pandemic.

Advertisement

"For the first like I'd say week or two weeks I definitely was just drinking beers and riding dirt bikes and I was like, 'I can't do this for like two months. Like, this is bad,'" the actor said.

"And then me and my buddy we just went really, really hard. We just started training every day. And it was great. I mean, I came out a completely new person," he continued.

Tatum got into shape for his upcoming film Dog, which he co-directs, produces and stars in. The project will be released on Feb. 18, 2022.

"I don't know if I'll be doing that again. If I ever direct again, I definitely won't be in the movie," he said.

The 41-year-old will also be starring alongside Sandra Bullock in the The Lost City of D, set for release on April 15, 2022. Bullock portrays a romance author who finds out that the fictional city she wrote about is real. The author then embarks on a life-threatening journey to find the city with the actor who portrays the lead character from her book.

Co-stars include Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe. Tatum said his daughter Everly attended the same pre-school as Bullock's daughter.

"You get to understand really quickly why she is at the level that she is. She's so smart. She's so engaged. She's producing this thing so I just get to show up and try to remember my lines," Tatum said.

Tatum has recently released a children's book, titled The One and Only Sparkella, inspired by his daughter.