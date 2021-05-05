May 5 (UPI) -- Andrew Garfield discussed going streaking down Hollywood Boulevard in his new film Mainstream, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Mainstream, from director Gia Coppola, deals with internet fame and is coming to theaters and video-on-demand services on May 7. Garfield portrays a YouTube vlogger and went streaking in front of strangers.

"I don't know, man. It's like, life's short. If this year has taught us anything it's that life is short and if I get an opportunity to streak down Hollywood Boulevard without getting arrested, I'm going to take it," the actor said on Tuesday.

"It's kind of that simple," he continued.

Co-stars for Mainstream include Maya Hawke, Nat Wolff, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Knoxville and a number of social-media influencers.

Garfield also discussed working with Lin-Manuel Miranda on upcoming film Tick, Tick... Boom! The project, based on the musical by the late Jonathan Larson (Rent), marks the directorial debut of Miranda.

"He's like this crazy mixture of the most precocious 8-year-old genius student of life that won't stop talking and has a reference for everything. Simultaneously, he's maybe one of the ultimate creative geniuses of our time," Garfield said about Miranda.

Co-stars for Tick, Tick... Boom! include Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens and Robin de Jesus.