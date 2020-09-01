Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Channing Tatum will release the children's book The One and Only Sparkella.

The 40-year-old actor will publish the picture book, illustrated by Kim Barnes, in May 2021.

Sparkella is inspired by Everly, Tatum's 7-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. Tatum shared a photo Monday on Instagram of himself wearing fairy wings and surrounded by his daughter's toys.

"Guys, I don't know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter's room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading. #Sparkella," he captioned the post.

Publisher MacMillan described Sparkella as "a charming ode to self-esteem and the love between a father and daughter."

Sparkella follows Ella, a young girl excited for her first day at a new school. When her classmates reject her look, Ella's dad encourages her to be herself and let her sparkle shine.

Tatum shared a video in 2018 of himself and Everly making slime. He said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017 that his daughter wasn't a fan of his and Dewan's film Step Up.

"Within 10 seconds, she was like, 'Can I watch a real movie? Like, a good one?'" Tatum said.

Tatum last appeared in the 2017 film Kingsman: The Golden Circle. He has since had voice roles in the animated movies Smallfoot and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.