Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Emily in Paris.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer and premiere date, Oct. 2, for the comedy-drama Tuesday featuring Lily Collins as the title character, Emily Cooper.

The preview shows Emily (Collins), a young American woman, move to Paris for a new job at a marketing firm. The character experiences "love and beauty and passion" as she settles into her new home.

Emily in Paris is created, written and executive produced by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger). The series co-stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery.

Netflix previously released first-look photos for Emily in Paris that show Emily attending an event with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

"Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over the work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances," an official synopsis reads.

Collins is the daughter of singer and musician Phil Collins. She has appeared in the films Mirror Mirror, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and Tolkien.