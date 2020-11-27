Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Music icon Paul Anka, who was disguised as a stalk of broccoli this season, has been eliminated from The Masked Singer.

"If you told me 30 years ago, I'd have broccoli on my head, I'd have told you you were crazy," laughed Anka, 79.

"When the opportunity came about I said: 'Yeah. I want to get out of the house. I want to get my chops back and start singing,'" he said. "How does this compare with everything I've done in my life? Being on here? Well, it certainly doesn't compare with being in a steam room with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin and Sammy Davis. Jr. So, we'll take that off the table."

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the program's judges, and Nick Cannon is the host.

Rapper Busta Rhymes was the first costumed celebrity to get the boot this season.

Actor Mickey Rourke later took himself out of the competition, and TV icon Brian Austin Green, retired pro football player/sports commentator Mark Sanchez, talk-show host Wendy Williams, comedian Bob Saget, married singers Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, NBA player Lonzo Ball and social media star Dr. Elvis Francois were subsequently cut from the show.