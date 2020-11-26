Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The stars of the 1985 adventure movie, The Goonies, are set to reunite for an online charity event next month.

"Exciting news! The cast of The Goonies will be reuniting for a LIVE virtual script read next Saturday, December 5, at 8pm ET benefiting @nokidhungry," No Kid Hungry tweeted.

Frozen actor Josh Gad, who was not in the film, announced on Twitter: "Hey you guys!!! So excited to announce I will be joining the OG cast of Goonies for a LIVE virtual script read."

Goonies alum Sean Astin retweeted Gad's post, adding a series of clapping hand emojis.

Astin's co-star Corey Feldman also took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

"I TOLD U GUYS!! THIS IS THE REUNION OF ALL REUNIONS! EVEN THOUGH I KNOW MANY R DISAPPOINTED ITS NOT A SEQUEL, MAYB THIS'LL B THE SPARK THAT LIGHTS THE FLAME 4 THAT SEQUEL?! SO LETS BREAK RECORDS ON VIEWS & SHOW ⁦@warnerbros⁩ HOW BAD U WANT #GOONIES2," Feldman's post said.

Produced by Steven Spielberg, The Goonies is about a group of Oregon kids who go on a treasure hunt in the hopes of finding the money they need to save their homes from greedy real-estate developers.

It co-starred Josh Brolin, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Joe Pantoliano and Robert Davi.

The are all confirmed to participate in the table read.

Cast members John Matuszak and Anne Ramsey have died after the film's release.

The No Kid Hungry website said: "No child should grow up hungry in America, but 1 in 4 kids may face hunger this year due to the coronavirus.

"When kids get the food they need, they do better in and out of the classroom. No Kid Hungry uses practical solutions to end child hunger," the message continued. "Working together with local organizations around the country, we generate the will and skill to help communities feed children in need every day of the year. Every $1 you donate can feed a child up to 10 meals!"