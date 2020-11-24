Nov. 24 (UPI) -- This is Us star Mandy Moore is discussing her experience with filming the show while pregnant.

During Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Moore, 36, laughed at how her real-life pregnancy didn't line up with her character's on the NBC series.

Moore is seven months pregnant with her first child, a son, with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith. On This is Us, Moore plays Rebecca Pearson, a wife and mother who was once expecting triplets with her husband, Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia).

On Late Night, Moore remarked on how the multiple timelines on This is Us made it impossible for her real-life pregnancy to perfectly match up with scenes of a pregnant Rebecca.

"It's funny because the trajectory of our show is, we sort of jump around in time all the time," Moore said. "In fact, the very first episode I was in, we sort of took it back to going to the hospital to give birth to the triplets that day."

"I was in like the full, heavy, eight-month prosthetic triplet belly and boobs and the whole thing," she recalled. "I'm like, 'Jeez Louise. Could we not postpone this for not just a few more months and I could help out a little bit myself with my own body?'"

"But of course, I think true to form, by the time I am waddling around at my most pregnant, we'll probably be shooting something where I'm supposed to be 25 and fresh-faced and getting married or something ridiculous," the star added. "So, just what I sort of come to expect from this job."

Earlier in the interview, Moore confirmed she watched YouTube videos of people giving birth to triplets to prepare for her role on This is Us.

"I've tried to actually forget the trauma that I endured watching those videos, because some of them are just downright terrifying," she said. "So yes, I'm very grateful I'm just having one child at a time."

Moore announced her pregnancy on Instagram in September.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," she wrote.

Moore and Goldsmith, the frontman of the band Dawes, married in November 2018. The couple collaborated on Moore's 2020 album, Silver Linings, her first studio album in 11 years.

Moore released two holiday songs, the original song "How Could This Be Christmas?" and a cover of "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," this month. On Late Night, Moore said recording the songs was a way to expend her creative energy during COVID-19.