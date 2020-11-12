Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore is celebrating Christmas early with the release of two new holiday tracks, original song "How Could This Be Christmas?" and a cover of "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year."

Moore released lyric videos of the songs on her official YouTube page. The tracks can also be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Deezer and Tidal.

Advertisement

"Somehow I'm putting on a record/ For you, I'm wrapping up a present/ For you, are at the top of my wishlist/ How could this be Christmas without you?" Moore sings on "How Could This Be Christmas?"

The singer and actress has also released new holiday-themed merchandise and a vinyl of the new songs.

Moore, who also stars on This Is Us, last released her album Silver Landings in March. The release contained the single "When I Wasn't Watching."

Moore announced in September that she is expecting her first child, a son, with husband Taylor Goldsmith.