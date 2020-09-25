Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore is going to be a mom.

The 36-year-old singer and actress is expecting her first child, a son, with her husband, singer and musician Taylor Goldsmith.

Advertisement

Moore shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside photos of Goldsmith cradling her baby bump.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," she captioned the post, adding a blue heart emoji.

Moore's This is Us co-stars Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson, and actresses Hilary Duff and Claire Holt were among those to congratulate Moore in the comments.

"So happy for the both of you. You and Taylor will be terrific parents... but you told me awhile ago, so...." Brown wrote.

"The Goldsmith Three!" Metz added.

"So so happy for you guys!!!" Holt said.

Moore and Goldsmith, the frontman of the band Dawes, married in November 2018. The couple collaborated on Moore's 2020 album, Silver Landings, her first studio album in 11 years.

Moore said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March that it's "pretty dreamy" to be part of such a musical household.

Moore plays Rebecca Pearson on the NBC series This is Us. NBC announced this week that the Season 5 premiere has been moved up to Oct. 27.

This is Us creator Dan Fogelman said in August that Season 5 will address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic "head on."