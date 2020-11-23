Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Robyn Dixon believes her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Candiace Dillard threw her glass in "self-defense" during her fight with Monique Samuels.

Dixon, 41, said on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that her co-star Karen Huger's confessional on RHOP didn't change her feelings about Dillard and Samuels' physical altercation.

In a September episode of RHOP, Samuels appeared to drag Dillard by the hair and hit her during an argument. Dillard and Samuels both subsequently accused each other of second-degree assault.

During Sunday's RHOP, Huger said in a confessional shot that she'd seen Dillard's legal statement about the fight. Huger said Dillard "admitted to releasing the glass on Monique in self-defense."

On WWHL, Dixon said Huger's confessional didn't change her stance on Dillard and Samuels' fight.

"Not at all. I didn't see what that information had to do with the fight and the fact that Monique was the aggressor first. That was irrelevant information," Dixon said.

"Candiace was throwing that in self-defense, clearly," she added, which co-star Gizelle Bryant agreed with.

Dixon also explained why she didn't include Huger's photos on her website for her hat line but featured the rest of her co-stars.

"They weren't that bad. I just wanted more smiles and playfulness," Dixon said. "So I apologize if anyone was offended because they think I was being ageist. It wasn't about her age. I just wanted more playfulness."

"They weren't that bad. I just felt like, for what it was, it was just more of a fun photoshoot," she added.