Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The casts of the shuttered Broadway shows Hamilton, Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill and Ain't Too Proud will perform as part of this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade program.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in September that this year's parade would be held virtually -- with a shortened route and few participants and spectators allowed -- due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The New York Times said Wednesday the performances will be filmed in various locations in the next few weeks and will air during NBC's broadcast of the stripped-down parade on the morning of Nov. 26.

Broadway theaters have been closed since March and are not expected to re-open until next spring because of the pandemic.

The CBS Thanksgiving Celebration special will be hosted the same morning by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight.

The show is expected to feature highlights from past parades and performances by the casts of the Broadway musicals Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away, as well as holiday songs sung by Maddie & Tae and Mickey Guyton.

"While there will not be a traditional parade this year due to the global pandemic, the ritual of waking up and watching the parade will continue as Frazier and Knight celebrate the holiday and take viewers on a tour of the most popular balloons, floats and highlights from years past, including the iconic Santa Claus," CBS said in a press release Tuesday.

On Thanksgiving evening, artists such as Black Eyed Peas, Celine Dion, Pitbull, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Josh Groban and Andrea Bocelli will be seen in a virtual concert called Nurse Heroes Live!

Whoopi Goldberg is hosting the event, which will stream on YouTube, Facebook and Live X Live.