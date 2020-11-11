Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has announced he is working on a reboot of his 2002 Mummy spin-off, The Scorpion King.

"The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I'm honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation," Johnson said in a statement, announcing he will produce the project with his partner Dany Garcia.

"I wouldn't have had the career I'm lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I'm thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard working actors today," Johnson added. "I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience."

Herman penned 2015's Straight Outta Compton.

"The original Scorpion King was a crucial catalyst helping to catapult us into the world of film," said Garcia. "To be able to now produce the next iteration as part of our Seven Bucks Productions slate is a special, full-circle moment, a testament to what we have been fortunate enough to build for our audience and ultimately a humble reminder of the timeless value of authentic storytelling."

Johnson is not expected to reprise his title role in the film, but no lead actor has been announced as his replacement yet.

The producers are also looking for a director for the Universal Pictures project.

Johnson -- who has starred in Hobbs & Shaw, Jumanji, Rampage, Central Intelligence and Moana -- will soon be seen in the family film, Jungle Cruise.