Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has announced he is working on a reboot of his 2002 Mummy spin-off, The Scorpion King.
"The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I'm honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation," Johnson said in a statement, announcing he will produce the project with his partner Dany Garcia.
"I wouldn't have had the career I'm lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I'm thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard working actors today," Johnson added. "I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience."
Herman penned 2015's Straight Outta Compton.
"The original Scorpion King was a crucial catalyst helping to catapult us into the world of film," said Garcia. "To be able to now produce the next iteration as part of our Seven Bucks Productions slate is a special, full-circle moment, a testament to what we have been fortunate enough to build for our audience and ultimately a humble reminder of the timeless value of authentic storytelling."
Johnson is not expected to reprise his title role in the film, but no lead actor has been announced as his replacement yet.
The producers are also looking for a director for the Universal Pictures project.
Johnson -- who has starred in Hobbs & Shaw, Jumanji, Rampage, Central Intelligence and Moana -- will soon be seen in the family film, Jungle Cruise.
Moments from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's career
World Wrestling Federation (WWF) star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson poses with his wax image at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York City on April 10, 2002. Earlier that year, the wrestler starred in his first acting role
in "The Scorpion King." Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Johnson arrives at a photo call for his film "Southland Tales"
at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 21, 2006. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Johnson arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" in Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. The following year, Johnson starred
in "The Tooth Fairy." Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Johnson attends the premiere of "Faster"
in Los Angeles on November 22, 2010. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Johnson, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and wrestler John Cena stand on the stage at WrestleMania XXVII
, leading up to the wrestling stars facing off the following week, in New York City on March 30, 2011. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Johnson arrives for the opening night presentation and party at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 23, 2012. Later that year, Johnson was named one of the Top 10 bankable stars
. Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo
Cast members Bruce Willis (L) and Johnson attends the premiere of "G.I. Joe: Retaliation"
in Los Angeles on March 28, 2013. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Johnson (L) shakes hands with President Barack Obama during the taping of TNT's "Christmas in Washington" program in Washington, D.C., on December 14, 2014. The month before, a trailer for the film "Furious 7,"
starring Johnson and featuring the late Paul Walker was released. Pool Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar/UPI | License Photo
Johnson attends The Big Picture, an exclusive presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 21, 2015. Earlier that month, the actor appeared in "Lip Sync Battle,"
where he performed a Taylor Swift song. Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo
Johnson (C) hugs his mother, Ata Johnson (R), and father, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, during a hand & footprint ceremony immortalizing him
in Los Angeles on May 19, 2015. His father died
in January 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Johnson arrives for the premiere of "San Andreas"
in Los Angeles on May 26, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast members Johnson (L) and Auli'i Cravalho arrive at the premiere of "Moana"
in Los Angeles on November 14, 2016. Johnson voiced and sang
in the film for the character Maui. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Johnson won
Entertainer of the Year onstage at the NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on February 11, 2017. The month before, Johnson won Favorite Premium Series Actor
at the People's Choice Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Johnson (L) and his girlfriend at the time, Lauren Hashian, arrive on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. "Moana" was nominated
for Best Animated Feature and Johnson presented
at the awards. The couple got married
in 2019, and have two daughters together
, Tiana and Jasmine. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Johnson stands atop his star during an unveiling ceremony honoring him
with the 2,624th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on December 13, 2017. Earlier that year, Johnson recreated his iconic fanny pack photo
. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Dave Rienzi, producer Dany Garcia, 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson and Johnson attend the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 7, 2018. Johnson and Garcia share a daughter together, Simone Johnson, who is looking to pursue a career in the WWE
. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cast member Johnson attends the premiere of "Rampage," that premiered at No. 1
in the box office, in Los Angeles on April 4, 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Johnson was honored
at the 2019 Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 23, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cast members Johnson and Jack Black attend the premiere
of "Jumanji: The Next Level," that premiered at the top of the box office in Los Angeles on December 9, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo