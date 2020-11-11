Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Harry Potter alum and Servant star Rupert Grint has joined Instagram and his first post includes a photo of him with his infant daughter.

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert," Grint, 32, wrote Tuesday in a post that has already gotten more than 1.8 million "likes."

Advertisement

The message accompanied a photo of Grint holding his baby girl, who is facing away from the camera and wearing a pink sweater.

Grint announced in May that his longtime girlfriend, 28-year-old actress Georgia Groome, had given birth to their first child.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," the stars' representative said at the time. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."