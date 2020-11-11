Nov. 11 (UPI) -- HBO has confirmed it is not renewing The Outsider, a supernatural drama based on a Stephen King novel, for a second season.

Production company MRC and writer/executive producer Richard Price are trying to find another network or streaming platform where the show can continue.

Advertisement

"We thank HBO for a great partnership in the first season and for helping to bring in a massive audience who fell in love with The Outsider," MRC Television President Elise Henderson said in a statement. "We are looking forward to finding a new home for this remarkable series."

The Outsider starred Cynthia Erivo as a private investigator with special gifts who helps a sheriff (Ben Mendelsohn) solve a child's murder and clear a suspect (Jason Bateman) with a confusing alibi.

"We enjoyed our collaboration with Richard, Jason, Andrew [Bernstein,] and the MRC team, and we wish them well in continuing the world created by the brilliant Stephen King," HBO said in a statement Tuesday.

Castle Rock, another series inspired by King's work, was canceled by Hulu after two seasons last week.