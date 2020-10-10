Oct. 10 (UPI) -- CBS All Access released a 2-minute trailer for its upcoming miniseries remake of Stephen King's The Stand.

The program is to debut on CBS All Access on Dec. 17. It stars Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Amber Heard and Odessa Young.

"The world is now a blank page. Make your stand," Goldberg's leader Mother Abagail can be heard saying in Friday's preview, which offers a glimpse at a post-apocalyptic world where most of humanity has been wiped out by a virus.

Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds" -- with its reassuring lyrics, "Don't worry about a thing cause every little thing's gonna be alright" -- plays in the background of the clip.

Marsden's Stu is seen addressing a group of survivors about Mother Abagail's intentions.

"She brought us altogether to keep us safe in these uncertain times," he tells his audience.

"Mother Abagail told us that there are two sides to the world. There is the good and then there is a deep well of darkness," Young's Frannie said.

King's novel was previously adapted as a 1994 miniseries starring Gary SInise, Ruby Dee, Rob Lowe and Molly Ringwald.