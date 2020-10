Alexander Skarsgard arrives for the premiere of "The Hummingbird Project" in the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

James Marsden attends the "Sonic the Hedgehog" family day event in Los Angeles on January 25.File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A new trailer for Whoopi Goldberg's "The Stand" has been released. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- CBS All Access released a 2-minute trailer for its upcoming miniseries remake of Stephen King's The Stand.

The program is to debut on CBS All Access on Dec. 17. It stars Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander SkarsgÄrd, James Marsden, Amber Heard and Odessa Young.

"The world is now a blank page. Make your stand," Goldberg's leader Mother Abagail can be heard saying in Friday's preview, which offers a glimpse at a post-apocalyptic world where most of humanity has been wiped out by a virus.

Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds" -- with its reassuring lyrics, "Don't worry about a thing cause every little thing's gonna be alright" -- plays in the background of the clip.

Marsden's Stu is seen addressing a group of survivors about Mother Abagail's intentions.

"She brought us altogether to keep us safe in these uncertain times," he tells his audience.

"Mother Abagail told us that there are two sides to the world. There is the good and then there is a deep well of darkness," Young's Frannie said.

King's novel was previously adapted as a 1994 miniseries starring Gary SInise, Ruby Dee, Rob Lowe and Molly Ringwald.