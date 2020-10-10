Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Wire and Jack Ryan alum Wendell Pierce and Matt Berry from What We Do in the Shadows have signed up to voice roles in BBC America's new fantasy series, The Watch.

Pierce will play Death/the Grim Reaper and Berry will play Wayne, a magical speaking sword, respectively.

"Proud to join the new original series, THE WATCH from Sir Terry Pratchett's novels @BBCAMERICA," Pierce tweeted after his casting was announced Friday at the virtual New York Comic Con.

Leading the ensemble are Richard Dormer, Lara Rossi, Adam Hugill, Jo Eaton-Ken, Marama Corlett, Paul Kaye, Ralph Ineson, Sam Adewunmi, Anna Chancellor, James Fleet and Ingrid Oliver.

Set to debut Jan. 3, the show is written and executive produced by Simon Allen whose credits include The Musketeers. It is based on characters from Pratchett's famous Discworld novels.

"The Watch follows an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process," a synopsis said.

"The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it."

Welcome to Ankh-Morpork. Don't mind the dragon sightings. #TheWatch premieres Sunday, January 3, 2021 on @BBCAmerica. pic.twitter.com/TGq6rYGHVb— The Watch (@TheWatch) October 9, 2020