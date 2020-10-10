Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Photographer Desiree S. Anzalone, the great-granddaughter of TV legends Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, has died in Connecticut after a six-year battle with breast cancer. She was 31.

"Watching her slip away was just, I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. No mother should have to watch that," Julia Arnaz told People.com about her only child Friday. "She was so special. All our children are special, but this little girl was something else."

E! News reported Friday that Anzalone died Sept. 27 at Smilow Cancer Center in Connecticut.

A memorial service was held for her Oct. 3.

"Desiree was an old soul who loved 60's & 70's music. Her talent was prolific including her art, song writing, poetry & playing piano," her obituary said. "She was a talented photographer & enjoyed playing guitar with her father, singing & modeling photography. Desiree was a lover of animals & people but most of all she loved life. She will be missed deeply by all but will live forever in our hearts."

Anzalone was the granddaughter of Desi Arnaz Jr., one of Ball and Arnaz's two children.

Ball and Arnaz, who were married 1940-60, were the stars of the TV comedy classics I Love Lucy and The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour.

Ball died in 1989 at age 77. Arnaz died in 1986 at age 69.