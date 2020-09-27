Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix announced plans Sunday to release a Resident Evil anime series in 2021.

The show subtitled Infinite Darkness is based on the popular Resident Evil video-game franchise from Capcom.

Advertisement

"This will be a horror-action series based around the stories of the two popular characters, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. By adding suspense into dynamic action scenes, this series will reveal a Resident Evil world unlike anything seen before," the streaming service said about the cartoon in a press release.

No voice cast has been announced yet.

A live-action series is also in the works at Netflix.

The franchise began in 1996 and has gone on to sell 100 million video games worldwide.

A six-movie series starring, Milla Jovovich, grossed $1.2 billion worldwide, making it the most successful film series based on a video game.

Infinite darkness is fast approaching. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/PXfhUNjPE4— NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 27, 2020