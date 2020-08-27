Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has given an eight-episode order to a Resident Evil live-action series, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name.

Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) is serving as showrunner, executive producer and writer on the project which comes from Constantin Film, the studio behind the six live-action Resident Evil films from director Paul W.S. Anderson that starred Milla Jovovich.

Advertisement

Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Each episode of the zombie drama will run for one hour.

Netflix detailed the show's plot which will feature dual timelines and follow sisters Jade and Billie Wesker. The characters share the same last name as Albert Wesker, one of the main villains of Resident Evil.

The first timeline will explore 14-year-old Jade and Billie as they move to New Raccoon City. The sisters will discover that their father may be concealing dark secrets that could destroy the world.

The second timeline will move to the future where less than 15 million people are left on earth after the T-Virus outbreak, creating six billion zombies. Jade, now 30-years-old, struggles to survive while her past continues to haunt her.

"Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time. I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some thing (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before," Dabb said in a statement.

Resident Evil, from video publisher and developer Capcom, was started in 1996 and has gone on to sell 100 million video games worldwide. The film series grossed $1.2 billion worldwide, making it the most successful film series based on a video game.

Capcom last released a remake of Resident Evil 3 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in April. Capcom is also developing the latest entry in the series, Resident Evil 8, for the upcoming PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC.