Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Basil Eidenbenz has signed on to replace Thue Rasmussen in Netflix's The Witcher Season 2.

"Dear fans, please give as much love to #basileidenbenz as you gave me," Rasmussen tweeted Saturday.

Rasmussen had joined the cast for Season 2 and filmed some scenes in February and March before production in the United Kingdom was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rasmussen announced last week that he had dropped out of the role of Eskel because he had conflicts with the rescheduled film dates.

Victoria actor Eidenbenz took over the role when filming resumed last month.

The fantasy action-drama stars Henry Cavill.