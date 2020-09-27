Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Reality TV personality Christina Anstead reflected on her career and relationships in a lengthy Instagram message this weekend.

Saturday's post included a photo of her, casually dressed and sitting in her car.

She wrote about how she initially had no intention of going into television and planned to pursue a career in sports management.

Instead, she went into real estate and her knack for house-flipping led to one docu-series after another, including Christina on the Coast and Flip or Flop.

She also discussed her failed marriages to Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa.

"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," Anstead admitted.

"I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies -- but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I'm messy, I'm real and I'm working on healing."

Her estranged husband, Ant, also took to Instagram to share how he is feeling about the breakup they announced this month.

"Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness," the Wheeler Dealers star wrote on Saturday.

The post also showed a photo of the couple in happier times.

They began dating in October 2017, married in December 2018 and welcomed their son Hudson in September 2019.

Christina also has a 5-year-old son named Brayden James and 9-year-old daughter, Taylor Reese, with her ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star, El Moussa.

El Moussa has been engaged to reality television personality, Heather Rae Young, since July.