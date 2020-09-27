Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey actress Rose Leslie debuted her growing baby bump in a photo for Britain's Make Magazine.

"So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now!" Ursula Lake, the publication's art director, said in an Instagram post Saturday.

"A very special all woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time! My team were: @billiescheepersphotography @liztaw doing beautiful hair and @justinejenkins wonderful makeup. Rose wears @stellamccartney. Huge thanks to @vrwpublicity for organising the shoot and to Hannah Rand for her interview."

She married her former GOT co-star, Kit Harington, in June 2019 after about seven years of dating.

Leslie, 33, didn't reveal her baby's sex or anticipated birthdate in the Make Magazine article, but she did reveal she and Harington, 33, have been spending time at their new home in the English countryside.

She jokingly calls the Tudor manor house "the house that Jon Snow built," referring to the name of her husband's GOT character.

"What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It's so peaceful," she said.

"It's incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet's nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams."