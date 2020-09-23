Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Actress Liv Tyler has left Fox's first-responder drama, 911: Lone Star, after one season.

Tyler had a multi-year contract, but asked to be let out due to concerns about traveling back and forth from her home in Britain to the United States where the show is filmed during the coronavirus pandemic.

"What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler's stature to help us launch the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star," series show-runner Tim Minear said in a statement.

"We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle's story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return."

Tyler's character, Emergency Medical Services Captain Michelle Blake, is not expected to be recast or killed off.

Set in Texas, the series co-stars Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra Aylina McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, Brianna Baker and Mark Elias.

Gina Torres also recently joined the ensemble for Season 2.

Tyler is known for her roles in HBO's The Leftovers and The Lord of the Rings film franchise.