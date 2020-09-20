Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Schitt's Creek swept the comedy categories at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, winning a total of seven prizes, including the top honor for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Co-stars Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy earned the statuettes for Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy, respectively.

Levy's real-life son Daniel also picked up the prizes for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy for Schitt's Creek.

The younger Levy and Andrew Cividino shared the prize for Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series, as well.

The sitcom is about a wealthy couple forced to relocate with their adult children to the titular small town they lose their fortune. It wrapped up its sixth and final season this spring.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety/Talk Show, RuPaul's Drag Race scored the trophy for Outstanding Competition Series and Mark Ruffalo scored the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his twin drama I Know This Much is True.

Regina King won the prize for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for the comic-book adaptation, Watchmen. Her co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Watchmen also won for Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie.

The Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie honor went to Uzo Aduba for Mrs. America.

Jeremy Strong received the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Emmy for his performance in Succession.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry also accepted the previously announced Governors Award for his contributions to television and his humanitarian efforts.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the virtual Emmy Awards ceremony on ABC.