Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey shared on social media Sunday a photo of him reading the lastest John Grisham novel, A Time For Mercy.

"Jake Brigance is back. A Time For Mercy by @JohnGrisham comes out October 13th," McConaughey tweeted.

Advertisement

The book is a sequel to 1989's A Time to Kill.

McConaughey played attorney Jake Brigance in the 1996 film adaptation of A Time to Kill. The cast also included Sandra Bullock, Ashley Judd, Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey and Kiefer Sutherland.

Jake Brigance is back. A Time For Mercy by @JohnGrisham comes out October 13th pic.twitter.com/gZWlW8yJKk— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) September 20, 2020