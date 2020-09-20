Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Actresses Kate McKinnon and Felicity Jones are paying tribute to the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whom they played on screen.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87.

McKinnon, 36, portrayed the feisty jurist for years on the sketch-comedy TV series, Saturday Night Live.

"For so many of us, Justice Ginsburg was a real-life superhero: a beacon of hope, a warrior for justice, a robed crusader who saved the day time and again," McKinnon said in a statement to the Today show Saturday.

"Playing her on SNL was a profound joy because I could always feel the overwhelming love and gratitude that the audience had for her. It was one of the great honors of my life to meet Justice Ginsburg, to shake her hand, and to thank her for her lifetime of service to this country."

Jones, 36, played Ginsburg as a young lawyer in the 2018 biopic, On the Basis of Sex.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice - a responsibility she did not wear lightly," Jones said in a statement to People.com Saturday.

"She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply."