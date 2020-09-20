Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Writer-director Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller Tenet is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The film earned $4.7 million in receipts this weekend.

Advertisement

Coming in at No. 2 is The New Mutants with $1.6 million, followed by Infidel at No. 3 with $1.5 million, Unhinged at No. 4 with $1.3 million and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run at No. 5 with $210,000.

Rounding out the top tier are The Personal History of David Copperfield at No. 6 with $150,000, Words on Bathroom Walls at No. 7 with $149,000, The Secrets We Keep at No. 8 with $90,000 and My Brothers' Crossing at No. 9 with $6,000.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, most new movie debuts have been delayed, with some theatrical releases, such as Mulan, skipped altogether in favor of at-home, streaming-service premieres.

Theaters throughout the United States and Canada were closed for months in keeping with social-distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the virus.

They recently began opening their doors, however many in high-population areas such as New York City and Los Angeles remain shuttered.

On March 8, the North American box office take was about $100 million.