Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Suits, Firefly and Hannibal actress Gina Torres has joined the cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star for Season 2.

"Let's give a warm welcome to our new Paramedic, @ginatorres! Torres will be playing Tommy Vega in Season 2 of #911LoneStar," the FOX show's Twitter feed said Thursday.

Advertisement

The network said Torres' character quit her job eight years ago to raise her twin daughters, but rejoins the workforce when her husband's restaurant is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming is scheduled to resume this fall in Los Angeles.

Season 2 of the 9-1-1 spin-off is expected to debut in early 2021.

Set in Texas, the show stars Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler.

Let's give a warm welcome to our new Paramedic, @ginatorres! Torres will be playing Tommy Vega in Season 2 of #911LoneStar. pic.twitter.com/8ZmSE72buM— 9-1-1: Lone Star (@911LoneStar) September 3, 2020