NBA legend Charles Oakley was the first celebrity eliminated from Season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars." Photo courtesy of ABC

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- NBA legend Charles Oakley and his partner Emma Slater were the first couple eliminated from Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are Cheer coach Monica Aldama, Tiger King icon Carole Baskin, The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, retired NFL player Vernon Davis, actresses Anne Heche, Skai Jackson and Justina Machado, reality TV stars Jeannie Mai and Nev Schulman, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, actor Jesse Metcalfe, rapper Nelly and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

Tyra Banks is the show's host.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges this season.

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and her pro partner Alan Bersten won Season 28 in November.

Not ready to say goodbye to #TeamOakieDokie? Tune in to @GMA tomorrow morning for one last chance to see this amazing #DWTS duo! pic.twitter.com/ErJ6aZuvcZ— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 23, 2020