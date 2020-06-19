Marie Osmond attends the premiere of "Jason Bourne" in Las Vegas in 2016. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Carrie Ann Inaba arrives at the 8th Annual New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sharon Osbourne and her co-stars from "The Talk" are set to host the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony on June 26. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- The stars of CBS' daytime chat program, The Talk, are set to host the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony on June 26.

Presiding over the event will be Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond.

The event will be taped via videoconferencing and with distancing practices.

This is the 14th time the awards ceremony will air on CBS. The last time was in 2011, and the event has been streamed online since 2016.

Soap opera General Hospital led the pack with 23 nods when nominations were announced in May.