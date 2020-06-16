John Legend arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Gwen Stefani (L) and Blake Shelton attend the premiere of "Bennett's War" in Burbank on August 13.

Gwen Stefani is returning as a full-time coach on "The Voice" this fall.

June 16 (UPI) -- Pop music star Gwen Stefani is returning as a coach for the NBC singing competition, The Voice.

The other mentors confirmed for Season 19 are Stefani's beau, Blake Shelton, as well as John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

"Y'all hear?! @gwenstefani's back and so is @nbcthevoice!!!! See yall in the fall!" Shelton tweeted Tuesday.

Carson Daly will once again host the show, which will air on Monday nights.

No premiere date has been announced.

Stefani appeared on The Voice as a full-time coach in Seasons 7, 9, 12 and 17.