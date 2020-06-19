Matt Damon attends the premiere of "Suburbicon" in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel, who has been taping his ABC talk show from his home during the coronavirus pandemic, said he is taking the summer off.

"Tonight is my last new show for the summer. I'm taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family," the comedian announced on Thursday.

"I've been doing this job for almost 18 years. I've done 3,130 shows and there's nothing wrong. My family is healthy. I'm healthy. I just need a couple of months off. So, while I am gone, a cavalcade of kind and capable people will be filling in for me. I think you are going to be very happy with them. They are going to be guest hosting the show."

Kimmel's announcement also featured a cameo by actor Matt Damon, with whom Kimmel has had a long and comical faux feud.

Damon appeared behind Kimmel, wearing a bathrobe and pulling down a face mask to sip a drink.

The Ford v Ferrari and Jason Bourne star then complained he had been in another part of the house for the past three months, waiting to be a guest on Kimmel's show.

"You've been in that bedroom for three months?" Kimmel asked. "Why?"

"Because we had to leave the studio," Damon replied.

"I know WE had to leave the studio. Why did you have to leave the studio?" Kimmel wanted to know.

"Maybe you've heard of something called the coronavirus?" Damon said sarcastically.

"I mean, why...? You know what? Never mind. You're not smart enough to understand," Kimmel said.

"I'm not smart enough to understand? Why is the only book on your shelf Tori Spelling's Stori Telling?" Damon inquired.

"What's wrong? That's a very good book," Kimmel insisted.

"I read it three times. I got less every time I read it," Damon said.

Kimmel's wife Molly then snuck out of Damon's bedroom.

"That's my wife! Why was my wife in that room?" Kimmel said.

"Why do you think she's in the room?" Damon said. Walking away, he added: "Molly, get your mask on. I'm on my way."

The names of the guest hosts lined up for the summer episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live have not been disclosed yet.

Earlier this week, Kimmel confirmed he has signed on to host the 72nd Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept. 20. He previously hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards galas, which honor excellence in television.