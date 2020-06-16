Mariska Hargitay arrives at the 2015 New York premiere of "Pan." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Christopher Meloni's "Law & Order: Organized Crime" is to debut this fall on NBC. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- NBC said Tuesday its fall lineup will include the Law & Order: SVU spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Christopher Meloni will reprise his SVU character, Elliot Stabler, "who returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss," a news release said.

Advertisement

"However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning," the synopsis said. "Throughout the series, we will follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one."

The show will air on Thursday nights at 10 p.m. after SVU, which stars Mariska Hargitay and is kicking off its 22nd season.

Also slated to return to the network this fall are New Amsterdam, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., This Is Us, Manifest, Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Voice.