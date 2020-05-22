May 22 (UPI) -- The new Daytime Emmys nominees include General Hospital and the show's stars Finola Hughes and Steve Burton.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards on Thursday.

General Hospital leads the pack with 23 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. The ABC soap opera is up against The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless in the category.

Hughes, who plays Anna Devane on General Hospital, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress. Her co-star Maura West, Arianne Zucker of Days, and Katherine Kelly Lang and Heather Tom of B&B are also nominated.

Burton, who portrays Jason Morgan on General Hospital, is up for Outstanding Lead Actor, along with his co-star Jon Lindstrom, Thorsten Kaye of B&B, Thaao Penghlis of Days and Jason Thompson of Y&R.

CBS, which airs Y&R and B&B, led all networks with 57 nominations, followed by Amazon with 55. Facebook Watch has four nominations, including Outstanding Informative Talk Show and Host for Jada Pinkett Smith's series Red Table Talk.

The View, which airs on ABC, leads the talk show categories with eight nominations, including Outstanding Informative Talk Show and Informative Host for Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain.

Sesame Street, which airs on HBO, and Apple TV+'s Ghostwriter topped the list of kids' programming nominees.

View the full list of nominations here.

The Daytime Emmys will air June 26 on CBS. Recipients and other special guests will appear on the show from home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.