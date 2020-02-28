Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Day of the Dead, a new series based on the 1985 film, is coming to Syfy.

The network announced Friday that it ordered a TV remake of the George A. Romero zombie movie.

Day of the Dead is a 10-episode series produced by Cartel Entertainment. The show follows six strangers struggling to survive the first 24 hours of a zombie invasion.

Raven's Home creators Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas will co-write the series and serve as showrunners. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland and Drew Brown will co-executive produce.

The original Day of the Dead is the third film in Romero's Night of the Living Dead series, and stars Lori Cardille, Joseph Pilato, Terry Alexander, Jarlath Conroy, Richard Liberty and Anthony Dileo, Jr.

Syfy also ordered The Surrealtor, a 10-episode series is it co-producing with Blue Ice Pictures. The show follows a realtor, Nick Roman, and his team as they research, investigate and fix up haunted and possessed homes.

George Olson will serve as showrunner and co-executive produce with Lance Samuels and Daniel Iron. Casting has yet to be announced.