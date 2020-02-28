Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Offset will appear in Sunday's episode of NCIS: Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old rapper, a member of the hip hop group Migos, will make his acting debut as Kadri Kashan Khan, an undercover CIA agent, on the CBS series.

CBS confirmed the news Thursday on Twitter and shared a behind-the-scenes look at Offset's guest spot in a new video.

"Special guest-star @OffsetYRN comes through and assists the #NCISLA squad with something MAJOR," the network wrote.

The video shows LL Cool J, who plays Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles, and Offset discussing how the guest spot came to be. LL Cool J said Offset's character "completely" breaks type.

"When you're a rap artist, they think you only play a gangster, or you're gonna play a thug, or you're gonna play something closer to the street, and he's completely away from all of that," LL Cool J said.

"I didn't ever wanna come into acting and be put in this category of, you can be the bad guy all the time," Offset added.

CBS shared a first look at Offset's character Wednesday on Twitter.

"We had a very special guest on set for this week's new episode -- Or one might say, off set... @OffsetYRN #NCISLA," the post reads.

Offset and Migos will release their fourth studio album, Culture III, this year. Offset is married to fellow rapper Cardi B, who made her feature film acting debut in the 2019 movie Hustlers.