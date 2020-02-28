Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy is bringing Alex Karev's story to a close.

ABC announced Thursday on Twitter that Grey's Anatomy will say goodbye to the character, played by Justin Chambers, during its March 5 episode.

"After 16 seasons, we're saying goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev. See how his story ends next Thursday on Grey's Anatomy," the post reads.

ABC shared the news alongside a video featuring flashback footage from Chambers' time on the series.

The episode, titled "Leave a Light On," will "feature a farewell to Alex Karev, providing closure to his character's exit," ABC said in a statement.

Chambers had announced his exit from Grey's Anatomy in January.

"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," he said. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices."

It was previously thought that Chambers' final episode aired Nov. 14. It is unknown if Thursday's episode will feature new footage of the actor.

Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver. The series was renewed through Season 17 in May.