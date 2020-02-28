Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Jesse Tyler Ferguson is sharing the story behind David Beckham's recent cameo on Modern Family.

The 44-year-old actor explained Friday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show how he ended up filming a hot tub scene with Beckham for an episode of Modern Family's 11th and final season.

Ferguson and his co-star Eric Stonestreet, who play married couple Mitchell Pritchett and Cam Tucker on the show, appeared with Beckham and former Friends star Courteney Cox in a hot tub during a scene in Modern Family's Jan. 8 episode.

"The hot tub scene was really intense," Ferguson said. "Because not only was I in a hot tub, I was in a hot tub with Eric Stonestreet, David Beckham and Courteney Cox."

Ferguson said he ran into Beckham and his wife, fashion designer and former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham, who asked to be on the show.

"I ran into him and his wife, Victoria Beckham, outside a Soul Cycle class," Ferguson said. "They were like, 'We're huge fans of the show.' I was like, 'Well, if you ever want to come visit the set...' She's like, 'Take my number.'"

"So I was texting with Victoria Beckham later that day, she's like, 'We would like to come tomorrow,'" he added. "So I hosted them on the set and everyone's like, 'The Beckhams are here. Have you heard the Beckhams are here?' I'm like, 'Yeah, they're my guests.'"

Cox had shared photos with Ferguson, Stonestreet and Beckham from the Modern Family set in October.

"Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily," she captioned the post.

Modern Family co-stars Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould. The series is in its 11th and final season on ABC, which ends in April.

"It's very emotional," Ferguson said on Ellen. "I adore all of them so much. It's really, really sad."

The Modern Family cast attended an emotional final table read earlier this month. Bowen, who plays Claire Dunphy, said on Ellen in January that she plans to avoid the cast's "crying fest" following the finale.