Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Alison Brie discussed on The Late Late Show with James Corden how Marvel is looking for an Alison Brie-type actress to portray She-Hulk.

Brie, best known for starring in Community and Glow, starting trending on Twitter recently due to Marvel's casting call. Fans started to ask Brie to be cast in the role as opposed to an Alison Brie-type actress.

"Honestly I found it very exciting because for years I've auditioned for the Anne Hathaway type or the Zooey Deschanel type. I was like very flattered to be my own type," Brie said on Thursday.

Corden asked Brie if she was in talks to portray the superhero but she denied any involvement with the project despite being intrigued by the role.

"I find it interesting," she said about appearing as She-Hulk.

Marvel announced in August that it was developing a She-Hulk television series for Disney+

Brie, who recently starred in Netflix's Horse Girl, will next star in romantic comedy Happiest Season.