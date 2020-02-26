Feb. 26 (UPI) -- BTS joined James Corden on The Late Late Show for a new installment of Carpool Karaoke.

The South Korean boy band and late night host performed a number of BTS songs, including "Mic Drop," "ON" and "Black Swan" along with Bruno Mars' "Finesse" and Post Malone's "Circles."

"ON" and "Black Swan" appear on BTS' recently released album, Map of the Soul: 7

BTS member RM also discussed how he learned to speak English and become the group's translator by watching Friends. Corden then briefly performed the Friends theme song with BTS joining in by clapping.

When asked if they ever get into arguments while living together, the group said things are calm now, but members Jimin and V used to argue over dumplings.

The segment ended with Corden taking BTS to his dance class. Jimin eventually took over and had the class following his dance moves.

BTS was also recently featured on The Tonight Show where they were interviewed by host Jimmy Fallon on a New York City subway.