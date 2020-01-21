Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Horse Girl.

The streaming service shared a first trailer for the psychological thriller Tuesday featuring Alison Brie as Sarah, an awkward woman with a love for crafts, horses and supernatural crime shows.

The preview shows Sarah's life unravel after she begins to have increasingly lucid dreams.

"I've been having a little trouble sleeping. Finding myself places, and I don't know how I got there," she tells a doctor.

Sarah's dreams and other surreal events cause the character to question her reality. Her experience seems to mirror her late grandmother's mental breakdown.

"People always said that my grandma was so crazy," she says. "Now I think that she wasn't crazy at all, because I'm feeling it. I know that it sounds crazy, I know that it sounds really crazy, but it just feels really real."

Netflix also tweeted about the film Tuesday.

"Alison Brie is Sarah, an arts and crafts store employee who struggles to distinguish her dreams from reality," the post reads.

Horse Girl is directed by Jeff Baena (The Little Hours) and co-stars Debby Ryan, John Reynolds and Molly Shannon. The movie will premiere Jan. 27 at the Sundance Film Festival before its Feb. 7 release on Netflix.

Brie plays Ruth "Zoya the Destroya" Wilder in the Netflix series Glow, which was renewed in September for a fourth and final season. She also voices Diane Nguyen in the Netflix series BoJack Horseman, which will return Jan. 31 for a final season.